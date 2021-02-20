Tiger Shroff Attracts 'Smokinnnn' Comments with 'Cute Shorts' Photo, Disha Patani Approves

Tiger Shroff always makes heads turn whenever he posts a bare-bodied picture with his enviably fit physique. But this time, it's something else that's attracting attention. The actor has posted a new picture where he is showing off his insanely toned physique, but what's caught attention is the pair of pink floral shorts that the actor is sporting.

The actor himself drew attention to it in the post with the caption, "Uhh cute shorts bro..." Actress Disha Patani approved, "Yo broo that’s some cute shorts." Actor Rohit Roy commented, "Smokinnnnnn."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

One fan of the actor wrote "So hot", while another commented, "Definitely the most handsome man on this planet."

In November last year, the 30-year-old posted a similar picture but in a different pair of shorts from his Maldives vacation. Tiger captioned that post, "Please excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I've grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger will next be seen in the action drama Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, Student Of The Year 2.