Tiger Shroff Begins Shooting In Jaipur For Baaghi 3

It's just been a week into the new year and Tiger Shroff is back to work with Baaghi 3. He recently traveled to Serbia with the rest of the film's cast and crew for a month-long shoot there.

After completing the schedule, the team returned in time for a small new year break before resuming the shoot. It has come to light that the film's next shoot location will be the streets of Jaipur. This schedule is expected to be completed within 8 days.

A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "One day, the shoot had to be delayed by two hours as a large crowd had gathered around the location to see Tiger. In the next few days, he will be shooting for a high-octane action sequence in the desert. He has already shot for other major action sequences in Serbia, including at places like Pancevo, Pozarevac, and Kovin. Tiger and Shraddha will also be shooting for a peppy dance number during this schedule. She will be there for three days."

The source also revealed that Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande were also present in the city. Deshmukh will play Shroff's brother and Lokhande will play the former's wife. In the Jaipur schedule, Shroff and Deshmukh will also be shooting some emotional sequences.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated to release on March 6.

