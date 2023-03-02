Tiger Shroff Birthday: WATCH Dance Numbers of the Actor That Will Make You 'Whistle Baja'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGER SHROFF: Over the years, Bollywood has seen several celebs rock the stage with their dance performances. Ever since Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, he has made a name for himself as a youth dance icon. His moves and technique were unrivalled, and the actor gave many popular names in showbiz a run for their money.

He is famous for performing freestyle, locking popping, and hip hop. Tiger is also trained in gymnastics and martial arts, which helps him effortlessly glide through difficult moves. He has indeed revolutionised Bollywood dance and has become a role model for youngsters.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his most popular groovy numbers.

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0

Tiger Shroff dances to the rhythm of the upbeat song while wearing shimmering pants and an unzipped blazer that reveals his toned physique. Salim-Sulaiman are to be credited for the soundtrack, and Bosco Martis directed and choreographed the music video. The song is a recreation of the original one performed by Vijay Benedict with music by Bappi Lahiri. It was the hit song from the movie Disco Dancer, headlined by Mithun Chakrabarty.

The Jawaani Song

It’s an official remake of Kishore Kumar’s hit number from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani. While the original song starred Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan, the reprised version stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria. The premise is a glamorous dance battle, with the trio and actor Aditya Seal dancing to the fast beats. Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev sang this peppy number and Aditya Dev produced the music video.

The Hook Up Song

The groovy number, featuring Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt, is very popular among youngsters. With their sizzling chemistry and the catchy beats of the song, the actor shows that he can match up to anyone. The song’s music was composed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, and the singers are Neha Kakkar and Sheykhar.

Ding Dang

In this song from Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff is doing what he does best - nail every dance move. Tiger, who features in the titular role in the film, dances his heart out and his co-star Niddhi Agerwal matches steps with him.

Whistle Baja

The song from his debut film, Heropanti, popularised him as a dance icon. The song has turned out to be a truly captivating dance number, accompanied by a brilliant piece of flute music. ‘Whistle Baja,’ sung by Manjit Ral and Nindy Kaur, is a refreshing number packed with effortless dancing by Tiger Shroff and Kirti Sanon.

