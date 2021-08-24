Tiger Shroff Buys Sea-facing House in Mumbai's Posh Khar West

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has bought a new home in what’s considered the favourite area of celebrities. The house is located in Mumbai’s Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West. This is an ultra-exclusive, safe and gated locality with 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 BHK apartments. Tiger’s parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff as well as his sister Krishna will also move into the same house. Earlier, the Shroff lived in a building on Carter Road on rent, but will now be calling this new eight-bedroom apartment his home.

Facilities like a gym, game room, and swimming pool are all available there. The Arabian Sea can be seen from this luxurious complex. The people, who live here, receive amazing and plush facilities. This complex has an outdoor fitness gym and an artificial rock-climbing area. There is also a star gazing deck, which is a spot for the celebs to chill. Many celebrities including Rani Mukherjee, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Meghna Ghai Puri, Disha Patani have expressed their wish to buy a house in this complex.

As far as work is concerned, Tiger was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’. On the occasion of Independence Day, a patriotic song of the actor was released. This song is the reprised version of ‘Vande Mataram’. What’s special about the song is that Tiger has sung the song himself. The actor has himself performed in the reprised version of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Apart from this, Shroff also shared the new teaser of his upcoming film ‘Ganpath’ a few days ago. Sharing the teaser, the release date of the film was also announced. The film, which has Kriti Sanon starring opposite Tiger, will premiere on December 23, 2022.

