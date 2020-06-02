Tiger Shroff Calls Childhood Photo Shared by Mom Ayesha Shroff 'Hideous'

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff shared an old pic of her children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff on Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing the monochromatic image, Ayesha wrote, "My life" and tagged Tiger and Krishna in the post.

In the image, the star kids look adorable as they pose with a wide smile on their faces. One of the first comments that she received was from her son, actor Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi actor couldn't resist commenting on the post, writing, "Hideous pic."











Soon after posting the image, Ayesha's post got flooded with the beautiful comments from her friends. Shaira Ahmed Khan, wife of choreographer and director Ahmed Khan, wrote, "Soooooo Sweet."







Ayesha had uploaded a picture of her husband Jackie Shroff along with Krishna Shroff a few days earlier. In the picture, both father and daughter were looking at something while posing for camera. "Swag I tell you!! @kishushroff @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff," Ayesha had captioned the post.











In that post, Ayesha received a comment from her daughter. Krishna wrote, "Ya know."







Ayesha is pretty active on social media and keeps posting images of her children. Currently, Tiger is home quarantined with his family at their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.







The War actor was last seen in Ahmed Khan-directed Baaghi 3. The film also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Next, he will be seen in a film titled Rambo.







Tiger also has Heropanti 2 in his kitty. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres in 2021.