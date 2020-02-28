Tiger Shroff Calls Disha Patani Easy-going, Says They Have a Lot in Common and Get Along Well

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been sparking dating rumours since way back when they appeared in the music video Befikra. Instantly, they won the hearts of the audience with their chemistry and fiery dance moves. Post that, they co-starred in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2, which further fueled up the rumours. However, both Tiger and Disha maintained that they are only good friends and get snapped at lunches as friends.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Tiger talked about his raport with the Malang actor. He said that her nature made it easy to get along with her. "We have a lot in common and that’s why we get along well. I have very few friends in the industry. There’s Danny uncle’s (Denzongpa) son Rinzing, who is about to be launched soon, and Ranjit sir’s son Jeeva. They are my childhood friends. Disha and I met during Baaghi and since we have similar interests and can laugh over silly things, we hang out together. She is very easy-going, no tantrums. We go out for lunch every now and then and get clicked together," Tiger shared.

Tiger is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor. Disha also makes a special appearance in the film. Ritesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande play pivotal parts.

Tiger was also asked when his War director Siddharth Anand's Rambo remake happening. Talking about the film and what's next for his career, Tiger said, "Hopefully, by the end of the year. I’m also doing the sequel to my first film, Heropanti, with my mentor Sajid sir (Nadiadwala, producer) and Baaghi 2 and 3 director Ahmed sir (Khan), and that’s about it."

