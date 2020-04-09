MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Tiger Shroff Came as a Blessing,' Says Hrithik Roshan in Insane Transformation Video for War

In a new short film shared on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan has documented the pain and struggle he had to endure to get that perfect body for War.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan has shared a short film documenting his journey to fitness for his blockbuster film War, thet released in October 2019. The action thiller showed Hrithik in his Greek god avatar, with his enviable physique on display.

The actor has said earlier that it was a tough job for him to get back in shape after filming Super 30, which required him to let go of his starry looks. In the new video, the 46-year-old says that he was down into a hole and needed major effort to crawl back out of it.

To convince the director and producer of War that he wasn't physically ready for the film, Hrithik had sent them a picture which gave them pause. "This happened to me in 2012, before Krrish, and I couldn't believe it was happening to me again, having to start from zero all over again. Same situation - slip disc, the pain, out of shape. I couldn't believe I let myself get back here again," he says in the video on his IGTV.

Hrithik says it was a blessing having Tiger Shroff as a co-star in War.

"To get me back, I needed something to cause a shift, and I think Tiger came in as a blessing... My body was so out of shape. I needed it to move a certain way and it just wouldn't. My injuries made it all the more difficult to get back, because everytime I tried to do something I used to do, they would just flare up. There were so many of them, I couldn't really handle it. It was really, really difficult." he says.

Hrithik has been a fitness inspiration to many, right from his first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. This new video shows what it really takes to maintain that superstar image that we see on the big screen.

