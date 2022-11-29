Tiger Shroff Challenges Ayushmann Khurrana for a 'Fight'; Can You Guess the Winner?

Ayushmann Khurrana is swamped with promotional duties as the release date of his upcoming film, An Action Hero, approaches. The flick helmed by Anirudh Iyer is slated to hit the theatres on December 2 and the fans cannot keep calm. To add the proverbial cherry on top, Ayushmann dropped a treat for his fans and stoked their enthusiasm. Ayushmann shared a witty video that also featured the king of action movies, Tiger Shroff with the purpose of enticing moviegoers to the theatre.

The clip opens with Tiger humming incorrect lyrics of An Action Hero’s Jeda Nasha song. As he sings Tera instead of Jeda, Ayushman corrects him and says it is “Jeda Nasha.”

“Acting k sath sath gaana gake tu mere pait mai kyu laat maar raha hai bhai? (why are you kicking on my stomach by singing along with acting),” he continues. To this, Tiger responds, “Bhai tu bhi toh Action Hero kar raha hai (Even you are doing Action Hero).” Then, Ayushman tells him that he’s merely trying. Tiger challenges Ayushmann to show what he had learned.

The two celebrities decide to engage in thumb fighting, in which Ayushmann prevails. While concluding the video Tiger says, “Looks like there’s a new action in town.”

“Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue (Just two action heroes in their element). Catch An Action Hero in cinemas this Friday,” Ayushmann wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In just a few hours of being posted online, the clip has amassed a massive engagement. It has obtained over thirty-nine thousand views in addition to a swamped comment section with laughing emojis. Shakti Mohan, dancer-choreographer, sarcastically wrote, “Hope no one got injured in this fight.”

In the film co-penned by Anirudh Iyer and Neeraj Yadav, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of Manav, who runs for his life as Jaideep Ahlawat, played by Bhura Solanki seeks to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

