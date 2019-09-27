Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff Congratulates Disha Patani on Completing Malang Shoot with a Sweet Comment

While a number of fans hearted out Disha Patani's pictures and sent their best wishes on completing Malang, her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff too commented on them with a sweet congratulatory message.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Congratulates Disha Patani on Completing Malang Shoot with a Sweet Comment
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Disha Patani is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her daily whereabouts with frequent social media posts. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to share that she has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Malang. She posted a picture from a small wrap up party she had with her team.

"Last day of #malang with my lovely team," Disha captioned the pictures. While a number of fans hearted out the photos and sent their best wishes to the actress, her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff too commented on them with a congratulatory message. In his comment, he wrote, "congrats!" with multiple hearts-in-the-eyes and fire emoticons.

Though they don't want to talk much about their relationship, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The two have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video. They might not speak about their relationship, but their secret outing speaks volumes about their level of closeness.

Disha and Tiger seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere. It was among the few public outings the low-key couple had made together.

Talking of Malang, Disha will be seen sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of Student Of The Year, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in their upcoming action thriller War.

