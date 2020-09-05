Tiger Shroff Dances to BTS' Dynamite, Ankita Lokhande Posts 'Justice for Sushant' After Showik-Samuel Arrest

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff shows off some dynamite moves on the dance floor in his new Instagram video, and fans and friends alike are awestruck as ever. In Tiger's new video, the young actor along with a couple of backup dancers groove to the beats of the new global chartbuster pop hit, Dynamite, by the South Korean boy band BTS.

Ankita Lokhande, actress and former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing Sushant death probe. Ankita posted an image of the Om insignia on Instagram. She captioned the image: "Har har Mahadev", and added a trident icon along with the hashtags #satyamevjayte, #truthwins and #justiceforsushant.

Actor Ali Asgar, who is currently seen in 'Akbar Ka Bal Birbal' as Akbar, said in a recent interview that he has no complaints that female characters have become his identity. He added, however, they are limiting to a certain extent.

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, the film industry has been subjected to a number of accusations including nepotism and alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. On Friday, the Producers Guild of India issued a statement to show solidarity for the industry. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and lent out her support to the guild. Other Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Nimrat Kaur, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Riteish Deshmukh among others too shared the letter on social media, showing their support to the industry.

Taapsee Pannu is one of the celebrities to have spoken up in support of Rhea Chakraborty, hitting back at those who have been calling the latter a 'gold digger'. Rhea, who is battling money laundering accusations, among others, was given the tag by several netizens who believe the actress was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for her own benefit.

