1-min read

Tiger Shroff Dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Wish Hrithik Roshan Happy Birthday, Watch Video

Tiger Shroff wished Hrithik Roshan happy birthday with a unique video of him recreating the latter's iconic dance steps from the hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik Roshan his idol, wished him on his birthday by paying him a special tribute. The Baaghi 2 star shot a video of himself dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the actor’s debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Hrithik's dance steps from the song were a big hit, and is considered one of his signature moves which has been replicated by countless fans in the past two decades.

Take a look at Tiger's version of the iconic dance steps:



Hrithik turned 45 today and many friends from the industry took to social media to wish him. Farah Khan made use of #throwbackthursday to share an old photo of her dancing with Hrithik on the beaches of Koh Samui.



Yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and the father of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him on his birthday.




Sussanne herself was among the first persons to wish the Greek god of Bollywood on social media, calling him her 'soulmate' in a heartleft message.



Producer Goldie Behl, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Rohit Roy also took to Twitter to wish Hrithik.
