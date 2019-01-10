Tiger Shroff Dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Wish Hrithik Roshan Happy Birthday, Watch Video

Wishing you a very happy birthday Duggu @iHrithik . May the coming year bring you health, happiness and lots and lots of success. With love: Dad. pic.twitter.com/M1GwAo8L4c — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) January 10, 2019

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik Roshan his idol, wished him on his birthday by paying him a special tribute. The Baaghi 2 star shot a video of himself dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the actor’s debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.Hrithik's dance steps from the song were a big hit, and is considered one of his signature moves which has been replicated by countless fans in the past two decades.Take a look at Tiger's version of the iconic dance steps:Hrithik turned 45 today and many friends from the industry took to social media to wish him. Farah Khan made use of #throwbackthursday to share an old photo of her dancing with Hrithik on the beaches of Koh Samui.Yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and the father of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him on his birthday.Sussanne herself was among the first persons to wish the Greek god of Bollywood on social media, calling him her 'soulmate' in a heartleft message.Producer Goldie Behl, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Rohit Roy also took to Twitter to wish Hrithik.