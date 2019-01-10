English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Shroff Dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Wish Hrithik Roshan Happy Birthday, Watch Video
Tiger Shroff wished Hrithik Roshan happy birthday with a unique video of him recreating the latter's iconic dance steps from the hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena.
Tiger Shroff wished Hrithik Roshan happy birthday with a unique video of him recreating the latter's iconic dance steps from the hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik Roshan his idol, wished him on his birthday by paying him a special tribute. The Baaghi 2 star shot a video of himself dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the actor’s debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik's dance steps from the song were a big hit, and is considered one of his signature moves which has been replicated by countless fans in the past two decades.
Take a look at Tiger's version of the iconic dance steps:
Hrithik turned 45 today and many friends from the industry took to social media to wish him. Farah Khan made use of #throwbackthursday to share an old photo of her dancing with Hrithik on the beaches of Koh Samui.
Yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and the father of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him on his birthday.
Sussanne herself was among the first persons to wish the Greek god of Bollywood on social media, calling him her 'soulmate' in a heartleft message.
Producer Goldie Behl, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Rohit Roy also took to Twitter to wish Hrithik.
Hrithik's dance steps from the song were a big hit, and is considered one of his signature moves which has been replicated by countless fans in the past two decades.
Take a look at Tiger's version of the iconic dance steps:
Hrithik turned 45 today and many friends from the industry took to social media to wish him. Farah Khan made use of #throwbackthursday to share an old photo of her dancing with Hrithik on the beaches of Koh Samui.
Yesteryear actor Sanjay Khan and the father of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him on his birthday.
Wishing you a very happy birthday Duggu @iHrithik . May the coming year bring you health, happiness and lots and lots of success. With love: Dad. pic.twitter.com/M1GwAo8L4c— Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) January 10, 2019
Sussanne herself was among the first persons to wish the Greek god of Bollywood on social media, calling him her 'soulmate' in a heartleft message.
Producer Goldie Behl, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Rohit Roy also took to Twitter to wish Hrithik.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results