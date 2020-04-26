MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff Dances To Ishq Wala Love In Throwback Video

credits - Tiger Shroff instagram

credits - Tiger Shroff instagram

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram stories and shared the dance video. In the clip, Tiger is seen dressed in a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff shared a throwback video of himself grooving to the romantic number Ishq Wala Love.

Tiger took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared the dance video. In the clip, Tiger is seen dressed in a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

tiger

Ishq Wala Love was picturised on actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The hit track was from Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year.

Tiger featured in the sequel of the film which was titled Student Of The Year 2, which marked the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in 2019. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra.

A few days ago, Tiger took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of him as a toddler with Bollywood legends like Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Subhash Ghai, Govinda and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Tiger, son of actor Jackie Shroff, was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is the third installment of the Baaghi franchise.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres