Tiger Shroff Dedicates Heartfelt Post to His 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan, See Here
On Saturday, Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to dedicate a special post to his "super teachers" and one of them happens to be Hrithik Roshan.
Hrithik Roshan recently asked fans and followers to share stories about their "super teacher" on social media as a part of promotional activity for his upcoming movie Super 30, in which he plays the role of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs.
Several people, including actors Ananya Panday and Mrunal Thakur, have since then shared heartfelt stories about their teachers or gurus. On Saturday, Tiger Shroff also took to Twitter to dedicate a special post to his "super teachers" and one of them happens to be Hrithik himself.
Tiger shared a special video on Twitter, which featured him along with his dance instructor. Tiger wrote: "My Super Teacher - my dance guru Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut." In his post, Tiger also shared his experience of working with his other "super teacher" Hrithik and added, "My dream was to dance like my hero Hrithik and now I am lucky enough to be in the same frame as Hrithik Roshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film."
#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now im lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitude ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/jfYnGIU0MF— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 6, 2019
Hrithik shared a series of the "super teacher" posts on his Twitter on Friday. In his post, Hrithik thanked his grandfather "for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life" and his speech therapist, Dr Oza, who "taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer".
#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019
On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. He also has untitled Siddharth Anand film, co-starring Hrithik in the pipeline while Hrithik awaits the release of Super 30, which will hit the theatres on July 12.
