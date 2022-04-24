Tiger Shroff Delivers Iconic ‘Chhoti Bachchi Ho Kya’ Dialogue During HeropantI 2 Promotions; Watch Fans' Reaction

Tiger Shroff is one of the most looked after Gen Z stars. The actor has impressed a major fan following with his impeccable action sequences, the actor recently inspired Amitabh Bachchan with his kicking abilities. Recently, the War star is making headlines for his viral video that sees him recreating his famous dialogue ‘Chhoti bachchi ho kya?’ from his debut film Heropanti. The video has now become a viral meme. Fans have been creating their versions of the popular meme, but little did they expect the star himself to jump onto the bandwagon.

As per a report by ETimes, Tiger was in the city to promote his song Whistle Baja 2.0. at the promotional event of Heropanti 2. And it was during this event that Tiger delivered his popular dialogue ‘Chhoti bachchi ho kya?’, and made the audience go crazy. Check out the video:

During the launch of another song Dafa Kar from the film, Tiger was asked how he felt about Heropanti 2 releasing on Eid, a holiday that is often booked by Salman Khan for his releases. “Dekho ek hi hai Tiger… aur woh hai Salman Khan. Hum toh cub hai unke saamne, Simba. It’s big deal for me to come on Eid. Although I can’t take the credit, it goes to Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, and it was his decision to give us the launch pad,” Tiger had said.

Earlier on April 23, the makers of Heropanti 2 dropped an action-packed trailer of the movie. While the trailer was launched at a press conference in Ahmedabad, Tiger later shared the same on his Instagram account too. “Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne ❤️ #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now (sic),” he wrote.

The second trailer shares a glimpse of the emotions that the protagonist goes through as he navigates the world of cybercrime. Apart from the action sequences, it also presents what Babloo (Tiger Shroff’s character) will go through angst, passion, and pain in the film. The trailer also reveals that Amrita Singh will be playing the role of Tiger’s mother in the film. What will surely impress you is Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila. He has been introduced as somebody who is the main man behind the world of cybercrime.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 i.e on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.