Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani are All Smile as They were Spotted Twinning on Casual Outing

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted on a casual outing on Friday afternoon. The actors looked cheerful and happy as they stepped out from the same building.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Stars are often snapped by the paparazzi heading about town and recently Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff too were clicked by the media on their recent outing. On Friday afternoon, Disha and Tiger exited the same building, albeit separately. First, Disha was snapped coming out and walking towards her car. In the photos, Disha is seen clad in black track pants and sneakers. The Bharat actor was all smiles for the cameras.

Later, Tiger was snapped coming out of the same building, looking cool and casual in a no-frill outfit. Tiger is seen wearing a blue zipper with black track pants and peach sneakers.

While the actor was first looking serious, he soon smiled at the paps before heading towards his car.

While both actors have been seen together multiple times, both Baaghi 2 stars have denied dating each other.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani took to Instagram to applaud the film starring the two actors. Taking to her Instagram story, the actor had shared poster of War and wrote, "Must say the best couple I've ever seen. @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff, you guys are incredible."

