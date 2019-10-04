Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani are All Smile as They were Spotted Twinning on Casual Outing
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted on a casual outing on Friday afternoon. The actors looked cheerful and happy as they stepped out from the same building.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted on a casual outing on Friday afternoon. The actors looked cheerful and happy as they stepped out from the same building.
Stars are often snapped by the paparazzi heading about town and recently Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff too were clicked by the media on their recent outing. On Friday afternoon, Disha and Tiger exited the same building, albeit separately. First, Disha was snapped coming out and walking towards her car. In the photos, Disha is seen clad in black track pants and sneakers. The Bharat actor was all smiles for the cameras.
Later, Tiger was snapped coming out of the same building, looking cool and casual in a no-frill outfit. Tiger is seen wearing a blue zipper with black track pants and peach sneakers.
While the actor was first looking serious, he soon smiled at the paps before heading towards his car.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all giggles and smiles as they twin in a matching outfit https://t.co/HISjLKZhrK pic.twitter.com/0K6eONs5ZT— Milind Shirsath (@swagatnews) October 3, 2019
While both actors have been seen together multiple times, both Baaghi 2 stars have denied dating each other.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in the film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani took to Instagram to applaud the film starring the two actors. Taking to her Instagram story, the actor had shared poster of War and wrote, "Must say the best couple I've ever seen. @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff, you guys are incredible."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattcharjee's Fight Gets Ugly
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- War Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone