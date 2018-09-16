GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani are More Than Friends

Tiger Shroff, who is often linked with his rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani, confessed that there is more than friendship between them.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani are More Than Friends
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Tiger Shroff, who is often linked with his rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani, confessed that there is more than friendship between them.

During the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2018 here on Saturday, the Heropanti actor said, "We can be friends also na? There is more. We are very good friends. She is very inspiring and hardworking. She doesn't take the good looks and talent to her head. Even after her success, she hasn't changed," he said.

As Tiger will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in his next film, he shared how difficult it would be for him to perform in front of his inspiration.

"I have always been inspired by Hrithik Sir. I am very nervous. Whatever I have achieved so far, is because of my inspiration, Hrithik Sir. It will be tough to dance and do action against Hrithik. I hope I don't freeze in front of him, " he added.

Also, at the event, Tiger paid tribute to the late legendary singer/dancer Michael Jackson by performing on his song Billie Jean.
PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

