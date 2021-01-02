Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Drop Stunning Pics in Beachwear from New Year's Vacay

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are welcoming the new year by taking a small break with a beachy vacation. Although the two haven't shared any pictures together, they are rumoured to be ringing in the new years together. In their latest Instagram posts, the two look stunning as they flaunt their toned bodies.

Showing off his chiselled body, Tiger shared two pictures in red shorts with a new year's wish for his fans. "The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Let's do what we can to help speed that up," Tiger shared on his verified Instagram account on the first day of the year.

Disha, on the other hand, posted an adorable pic in a yellow strapless bikini. "Happy new year everyone. God bless all," she wrote along with the pic.

Meanwhile, the two have returned to Mumbai and were snapped at the airport in matching outfits. Wearing black tracksuits, the actors were seen covering their face with breathing masks. Take a look:

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama Ganapath. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his debut film Heropanti, an action film that released in 2014. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, Student Of The Year 2.

Whereas, Disha will next be seen in Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life. Disha will also be seen in Malang 2.