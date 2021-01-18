Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani get papped together on a dinner date

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were snapped together on Sunday as they stepped out for a dinner date in the city. In the pictures shared on Instagram, the rumoured couple can be seen twinning in blue as Tiger opted for a v-neck tee paired with blue pants while Disha can be seen donning a blue denim shirt paired with jeans. The duo can also be seen wearing masks to follow the pandemic protocol.

Take a look at their pictures:

As soon as the pictures dropped on social media, their fans went on to praise and heart the pics calling the lovebirds “made for each other” and the “best couple”.

Tiger and Disha have worked together in Baaghi 2 and have since been rumoured to be dating. Though they have never made it official, the couple has regularly fuelled speculations with vacations and frequent public appearances together.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s music video Casanova that was out on January 13 has sent the internet into a meltdown. In the video, Tiger can be seen sporting the hat of a singer, as well as a dancer and his dance moves seem to be inspired by the legendary Michael Jackson. The music video went viral in no time and has garnered 68,31,076 views. Tiger made his music debut last year with Unbelievable and Casanova is his second single. The actor took to his social media to thank everyone for all the love as he shared some of his favourite bits from the video.

Tiger also has many interesting projects lined up including Ganapath: Chapter 1, Heropanti 2, and the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie Rambo. On the other hand, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' where she is playing the role of Jackie Shroff’s sister. The film will also star Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.