Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood Actors Spotted Practicing Soccer

Besides acting, what drives Bollywood actors is their love for the game of soccer. Time and again, actors have been seen exploring their interests as they are seen practising football with their peers. After a very long time amid the pandemic, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were recently spotted playing the sport with Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on Sunday.

Papped by shutterbugs, the video clips, and pictures of the soccer match were dropped on Instagram. In one of the clips, the gorgeous actress Disha was seen warming out on the field with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger. The actress was dressed in black shorts and a jacket, while Tiger was spotted in a violet tank top and black lower. The duo was sweating on the soccer field as they were accompanied by Arjun Kapoor. The handsome actor too warmed up before the friendly match. He was dressed in an all-black outfit and popped out neon shoes. Among the star-studded friendly match, one can’t miss Ranbir who holds an intense passion for the game. The actor also co-owns a celebrity Football club called Mumbai City FC. Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Dino Morea were also snapped at a ground in Bandra.

The last friendly soccer match the actors played was back in 2019. Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ishan Khattar, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan were spotted playing in Mumbai for charity. While in 2017, the audience was left pleasantly surprised when a charity football match was played between Indian cricket team players and Bollywood stars. Virat Kohli's All Hearts FC took on All Stars FC at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. The money raised by football Clasico was provided to Kohli’s foundation and Abhishek’s ‘Playing for Humanity’ foundation. The charity match organized in 2016 ended in a 2-2 draw as Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul's goals were cancelled out by Abhishek Bachchan's side.

The charity match was an initiative by Cornerstone Sport and GS Entertainment.

