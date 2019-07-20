Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics

Days after multiple reports suggested all was not well between Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, the rumoured couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date, rubbishing all such claims.

Late last month, multiple reports claimed that Tiger and Disha have "officially" broken up as the duo has seen some "really tough times".

However, on Thursday night, the two were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery. In fact, they arrived together in the same car. On their day out, Disha opted for a powder blue bodycon dress, which she wore with a pair of white sneakers. While Tiger stepped out in a casual white t-shirt, which he paired with a blue jeans. Take a look at the pictures from Tiger and Disha's day out here:

After years of dating under the radar, Disha and Tiger seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere last month. Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.

On the work front, Disha's Bharat, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently playing in theatres. She will next be seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of Student Of The Year, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in War.

