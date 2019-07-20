Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly.
Loading...

Days after multiple reports suggested all was not well between Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, the rumoured couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date, rubbishing all such claims.

Late last month, multiple reports claimed that Tiger and Disha have "officially" broken up as the duo has seen some "really tough times".

However, on Thursday night, the two were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery. In fact, they arrived together in the same car. On their day out, Disha opted for a powder blue bodycon dress, which she wore with a pair of white sneakers. While Tiger stepped out in a casual white t-shirt, which he paired with a blue jeans. Take a look at the pictures from Tiger and Disha's day out here:

After years of dating under the radar, Disha and Tiger seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere last month. Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.

On the work front, Disha's Bharat, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently playing in theatres. She will next be seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of Student Of The Year, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in War.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram