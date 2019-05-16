Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Twin in White As They Arrive Together for SOTY 2 Screening

Actor Tiger Shroff hosted a special screening of Student of the Year 2 for his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in Mumbai.The two arrived together in matching outfits and even struck a few poses for paparazzi. Disha looked pretty in a white crop top and a black skirt. She completed her look with a cap. Tiger opted for a white t-shirt and a pair of track pants.See the pictures from Disha and Tiger's outing over here:Student of the Year 2 got a decent opening on May 10, earning Rs 12.06 crore on the first day. But collections dipped to half on Monday, as the weekday revenue stopped at Rs 5.52 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it was surprising that the film has earned only Rs 49.3 crore in 5 days.Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have been teasing us with their will-they-won't-they relationship for over two years now. No one can tell what's cooking between them because the two have always been relatively low-key about their private life. In October last year, the two sparked breakup rumours, leaving fans confused about their relationship status. However, the following month, Tiger admitted that there was "more than friendship" between Disha and him.Recently, Tiger's father, actor Jackie Shroff also opened about the duo's rumoured romance. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shroff said, "Tiger found his first friend, who is a girl, at 25. Till then he never looked around. They share the same passions, dance and work-out together. She comes from a family of army officers, so, she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in future or remain friends for life. For now they are just friends."