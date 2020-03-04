Tiger Shroff Does Action As If It's Poetry in Motion, Not Sure If I Can Do Same, Says Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh may have done high-octane action films like Lai Bhaari and Mauli, but the actor says he has no desire to do what Tiger Shroff has done in their upcoming film Baaghi 3. He says it's something which only the young actor can do.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the popular action film franchise Baaghi, and also features Shraddha Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande.

The film revolves around two brothers, Ronnie (Tiger) and Vikram (Riteish), who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram is in trouble. However, their life goes upside down when a certain turn in events leads Vikram to travel to Syria to complete some work.

Riteish says he has no plans to explore the action genre as such because he's already done it enough in Marathi films.

"If I have to look at action films then I think I have already done it in Lai Bhaari and Mauli. Though they both are in Marathi language, you need the same skill set as an actor. It doesn't really matter whether the film is in Hindi or any other language. For me, it's all same. So when it comes to action, I've had the opportunity to do those films. But when it comes to comparing them to Baaghi 3 and to its scale, I would say, 'No.'

"Baaghi 3 itself is the biggest action film that we have witnessed in Hindi cinema in recent times. There are certain things that you need as an actor while doing action films and when you see Tiger do them, he does them so well. It's also not only about doing it well, but doing it convincingly. I always say that there are people who do action like action films. Tiger does it as if it's poetry in motion and that's just beautiful to see," Riteish adds.

Talking about his role in the film, Riteish says, "We are three brothers in real life and the kind of bond that I share with my brothers, I have got to play that on the big screen through Baaghi 3. However, the situation and dynamics are different in the film. Most relationships in life are conditional. But to have someone who will fight for you without asking a single question is truly special. Only a very few people are lucky enough to have that kind of bonding."

Riteish's character, Vikram, is reportedly based on Madhavan's character in Vettai. In Vettai, R Madhavan and Arya play siblings. While Madhavan is a cop, a meek one, he is helped by his rebel brother played by Arya.

After Baaghi 3, Riteish will commence work on his Chhatrapati Shivaji trilogy. The historical epic is being helmed by Nagraj Manjule. "I've been wanting to make this film for a long time," says Riteish, before adding, "I'm excited to collaborate with Nagraj, who is one of the finest directors we have. We are working hard on the trilogy. Hopefully, it will go on floors soon."

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 6.