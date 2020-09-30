MOVIES

Tiger Shroff Does Continuous Backflips With Ease

credits - Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff has stunned fans once again with his agility. In a new video he posted on Instagram, Tiger pulls off consecutive back flips with ease.

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has stunned fans once again with his agility. In a new video he posted on Instagram, Tiger pulls off consecutive back flips with ease.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was amazed by Tiger's backflips and wrote in the comment section: "My head is spinnin bro!! Amazing."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Recently Tiger stunned fans with a video where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury.

View this post on Instagram

Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week❤️and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

With no shooting, he has been busy exploring other avenues of talent. Earlier this month, the young actor made his debut as a singer with the single, Unbelievable.

View this post on Instagram

#YouAreUnbelievable #OutNow

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The video of the song, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

