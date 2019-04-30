Take the pledge to vote

Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One

Tiger Shroff, the lead actor of Student of the Year 2, was asked on Kapil Sharma's show about the difference between a real college and its larger-than-life version shown in the film.

April 30, 2019
Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One
When the first photos of Student of the Year 2 were released, the stars became the subject of criticism for their outlandish outfits. They were trolled on Twitter as users pointed out the far-from-reality portrayal of college students.

Tiger Shroff, the lead actor of SOTY2, was asked on Kapil Sharma's show what was the difference between a real college and the larger-than-life version shown in the film. The 29-year-old actor said that he would not know as he has never been to a college and started working in his first film Heropanti immediately after finishing school, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Heropanti, also the debut film of Kriti Sanon, was released in 2014.

In Student of the Year 2, Tiger plays a 'kabbadi' player, a role for which he trained hard. According to the report, he trained with professionals for two months to get his act right.

Having Tiger on the show was an emotional moment for Archana Puran Singh who has worked with his father, Jackie Shroff. The actress, who is now on Navjot Singh Sidhu's seat on the show, shared how a generous Jackie would borrow Re 1 coins from her to help the needy despite not having any money himself.

Since the trailer launch of Student of The Year 2, the film has managed to grab the fancy of the youth across the nation. The makers have already released videos of two songs from the film - Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Jawaani Song. Tiger has shared the dance floor with Alia Bhatt in the third song from SOTY2, which will be released today. Titled Hook Up Song, it has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Loading...
