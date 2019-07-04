Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, Donnie Yen Take #BottleCapChallenge And They Have Done Tremendously Well

#bottlecapchallenge has caught the fancy of celebrities, who are taking on the task of untwisting bottle caps with their spin kicks.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, Donnie Yen Take #BottleCapChallenge And They Have Done Tremendously Well
Image of Tiger Shroff, Donnie Yen, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After being challenged by Ritiesh Deshmukh to take on the now viral #bottlecapchallenge, action star Tiger Shroff not only accomplished the tricky looking task, he took it one level up by doing it blindfolded.

The #bottlecapchallenge relates to placing a plastic bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely shut. The goal is to untwist/open the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal also took the challenge but with a twist. He flipped the caps of three bottles instead of one. Well, that's what we call agility.

Ritiesh asked Tiger on Twitter to take on the challenge and Tiger owned it with his skills and calm. Sharing the video, Tiger captioned the post, "Wellll since everybodys showing off... Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir ❤#goodoldspideysense # @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge (sic)."

However, Tiger is not the first celebrity to nail the #bottlecapchallenge with a blind fold. The level of the challenge was upped by Hong Kong actor, martial artist, film director, producera and action choreographer Donnie Yen when he did the #bottlecapchallenge with a blindfold earlier in the week. See Donnie's video here:

Also read: Akshay Kumar Responds to Riteish Deshmukh's #BottleCapChallenge with Hilarious Meme

Also read: #BottleCapChallenge Goes Viral, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About it

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram