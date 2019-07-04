Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal, Donnie Yen Take #BottleCapChallenge And They Have Done Tremendously Well

After being challenged by Ritiesh Deshmukh to take on the now viral #bottlecapchallenge, action star Tiger Shroff not only accomplished the tricky looking task, he took it one level up by doing it blindfolded.

The #bottlecapchallenge relates to placing a plastic bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely shut. The goal is to untwist/open the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal also took the challenge but with a twist. He flipped the caps of three bottles instead of one. Well, that's what we call agility.

Ritiesh asked Tiger on Twitter to take on the challenge and Tiger owned it with his skills and calm. Sharing the video, Tiger captioned the post, "Wellll since everybodys showing off... Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir ❤#goodoldspideysense # @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge (sic)."

However, Tiger is not the first celebrity to nail the #bottlecapchallenge with a blind fold. The level of the challenge was upped by Hong Kong actor, martial artist, film director, producera and action choreographer Donnie Yen when he did the #bottlecapchallenge with a blindfold earlier in the week. See Donnie's video here:

