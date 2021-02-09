Tiger Shroff Drops Sneak Peek of His Leading Lady in Ganapath, Reports Say It's Kriti Sanon

Tiger Shroff has teased the first look of his leading lady from upcoming film Ganapath Part 1 by sharing an explosive motion poster. The poster reveals his mysterious co-star from the back on a bike against dystopian wasteland, but her face his hidden by a helmet.

Dropping the tantalising teaser on social media, Tiger says in a husky tone, "Hmm... Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi." Her full look will be released tomorrow at 10:40am. Link to the teaser:

The Vikas Bahl directorial was announced a few months ago with great fanfare. Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger.

The motion poster has raised curiosity on social media as to who could the actress be, with fans speculating about names like Kriti Sanon, Ileana D'Cruz, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan. Pinkvilla quoted sources saying that it is Kriti Sanon. The actress will be seen in a never seen before avatar in this action-packed entertainer, and will be seen doing a lot of action scenes too.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani and set to release in 2022.