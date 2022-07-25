Tiger Shroff Escapes Bullet, Fights Villains In Karan Johar's Screw Dheela Teaser - Watch

Karan Johar has officially announced his next movie Screw Dheela which will star Tiger Shroff in the lead. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of the film. It begins with Tiger introducing himself as a PT teacher named Akhilesh Mishra as he gets beaten up by goons. It then shares a glimpse of the female lead of the film but keeps her face a secret. As we wonder who can this female lead in the movie can be, Tiger gets into his action mode and fights goons. He escapes bullets, beat all villains and establishes that the film will be a treat for action lovers.

Dropping the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”

Tiger Shroff also shared the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Punches hain tight, Par iska #ScrewDheela hai!😉 Bringing to you an action-packed entertainer – directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring yours truly! Coming soon..”

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the shooting for Screw Dheela will not just take place in India but in Europe as well. “It’s not one of those run-of-the-mill actioners but has a strong story too and falls in the zone that Tiger has not explored before. The film will be released by mid-2023,” the source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

It was also reported that Rashmika Mandanna will share the screen with Tiger Shroff in the movie. However, Rashmika later clarified that she shot with Tiger only for an advertisement. The actress had shared a goofy video from the sets of the ad shoot. “The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it,” she had written.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here