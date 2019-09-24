Tiger Shroff Wants to Meet Little Fan from Kandivali After Watching Video on Twitter

Actor Tiger Shroff might just be a few films old, but he has carved a niche out of himself, especially among the younger generation, as a fit actor. The actor is not only in great shape, but he is also a very good dancer and stuntman, which makes him an inspiring figure for little boys and girls. Recently, Tiger was introduced to his ‘biggest fan’ via Twitter, who was inspired by the actor and wanted to become a dancer when he grew up.

A Twitter user shared a video of the little boy Sahil, a resident of Kandivali who sells books to earn a living. The little boy then went on to say that he loved Tiger’s songs Munna Michael and Beat Pe Booty. He also said that he wanted to be a dancer when he grew up and also showed a few steps in the video. He also expressed the desire to dance with the actor when he grew up. The Twitter user who uploaded the video also said that Sahil was saving money to watch War, Tiger’s next.

Check out the video below:

Meet @iTIGERSHROFF 's biggest fan Sahil He sells books on streets to learn dance ♥️ to be like tiger one day.No one can earn anything bigger then this♥️what an impact you have tiger ♥️He is saving money to see #War movie @bindasbhidu @AyeshaShroff#tigershroff pic.twitter.com/miSEvjic6H — Anupma singh (@anupmasingh2015) September 22, 2019

Seeing the video, Tiger Shroff expressed the desire to meet his little fan. “Thanks for sharing would love to meet him,” he replied.

Check out the tweet below:

Thanks for sharing would love to meet him❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 23, 2019

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in War where he will battle it out with his idol Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddhart Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2019. He will also be seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, slated to release on March 6, 2020.

