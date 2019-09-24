Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff Wants to Meet Little Fan from Kandivali After Watching Video on Twitter

A Twitter user posted a video of a little boy Sahil, who claims to be Tiger Shroff's biggest fan.

Updated:September 24, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Wants to Meet Little Fan from Kandivali After Watching Video on Twitter
Image: Instagram/Tiger Shroff
Actor Tiger Shroff might just be a few films old, but he has carved a niche out of himself, especially among the younger generation, as a fit actor. The actor is not only in great shape, but he is also a very good dancer and stuntman, which makes him an inspiring figure for little boys and girls. Recently, Tiger was introduced to his ‘biggest fan’ via Twitter, who was inspired by the actor and wanted to become a dancer when he grew up.

A Twitter user shared a video of the little boy Sahil, a resident of Kandivali who sells books to earn a living. The little boy then went on to say that he loved Tiger’s songs Munna Michael and Beat Pe Booty. He also said that he wanted to be a dancer when he grew up and also showed a few steps in the video. He also expressed the desire to dance with the actor when he grew up. The Twitter user who uploaded the video also said that Sahil was saving money to watch War, Tiger’s next.

Check out the video below:

Seeing the video, Tiger Shroff expressed the desire to meet his little fan. “Thanks for sharing would love to meet him,” he replied.

Check out the tweet below:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in War where he will battle it out with his idol Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddhart Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2019. He will also be seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, slated to release on March 6, 2020.

