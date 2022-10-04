Tiger Shroff Fans Worried As Actor Shares Health Check-Up Video

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff has established a name for himself in the film industry. Besides acting, Tiger is especially known for his mind-blowing action stunts that leave fans speechless. An avid social media buff, the actor often drops intense workout videos on his Gram, motivating and inspiring fans to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Recently, the actor left his fans troubled and worried at the same time after she shared a video of his routine health check-up at home. The Baaghi actor wrote, “Just another day in the life of an action hero…”

The video revealed a shirtless Tiger lying on a couch, as a doctor wraps a blood pressure cuff over his arm. The actor rests his head behind the couch and spreads his legs on the table in front of him. The doctor on the other hand seems to check the blood pressure of B-town’s youngest stuntman.

The moment the video emerged on social media, good wishes from Tiger’s extensive fandom started pouring in the actor’s Instagram comment section. “Hard working man,” praised one user. “Get well soon,” remarked another worried Instagrammer, adding a slew of heart emojis. “What happened to him?” enquired a third.

Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also bombarded her son’s comment box with red heart emojis.

The son of legendary actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger has built quite a reputation for his flawless action sequences in films like the Baaghi franchise, Heropanti, War, and Munna Michael to name a few. According to the media portal India TV, Tiger in an interview had expressed his desire of carrying forward the legacy of action hero Bruce Lee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has a lineup of interesting movies in his pipeline. He will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s upcoming action flick Screw Dheela. The teaser of the same has been officially released. He is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar.

Apart from Screw Dheela and Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan, Tiger will also be seen in Rambo and Ganpath.

