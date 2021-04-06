Tiger Shroff Flaunts Beach Body, Sister Krishna Shroff Drops a Comment

Actor Tiger Shroff has shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen flaunting his upper body. It has been clicked on a seaside. In the picture, he is clad in a pair of red and black shorts and has completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. In less than half an hour, the picture has already received over two lakh likes.

To add to the quirk element of the post, Tiger wrote, “Did you just call….beachhh?”Many people have appreciated his body including his sister Krishna Shroff who wrote, “Superhuman genetics + hard work every single day … can’t beat that." Many of his fans also commented on the picture, appreciating the actor’s physique.

Recently, Tiger had shared a heart warming note on Instagram stories after he completed seven years in the entertainment industry. He had expressed his gratitude towards the makers of his debut movie Heropanti. In the film directed by Sabbir Khan, he was paired opposite Kriti Sanon. The Hindi romantic-action film was bank rolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and also saw Prakash Raj play a pivotal role. The film was a remake of a Telugu film titled Parugu.

The fitness freak actor has quite an action-packed year with Ganpath, Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in his kitty. Interestingly, all of these films will have Tiger perform some heavy action stunts. In Ganpath, Tiger will be reuniting with his Heropanti co-star Kriti. The two of them had made their Bollywood debut together back in 2014. The movie directed by Vikas Bahl is likely to hit the theatres in July this year. Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 are scheduled for a later release. Till now, there is no confirmation regarding their exact time or schedule of release.

