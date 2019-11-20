Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Big Biceps from Baaghi 3 Sets in Serbia
Tiger Shroff is currently in Serbia shooting for his upcoming film 'Baaghi 3' alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vijay Verma.
Image Courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram/ @tigerjackieshroff
Tiger Shroff is not new to showcasing his well-chiseled body. The actor in a new photograph is seen flaunting his big biceps as he shoots for the third installment of "Baaghi" in Serbia.
Tiger took to Instagram where he shared two photographs of himself. In the images, the actor is seen sporting a sleeveless jacket showing off his toned muscles. He has paired the jacket with cargo pants and a pair of sunglasses.
He captioned the image: "#baaghi3 #actionday2."
The image currently has over 3,01,004 likes on the photo-sharing website.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third installment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger Shroff in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.
