Tiger Shroff Shows Off Ripped Back As He Preps for Ganapath Climax; Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-packed drama Ganapath. The actor on Tuesday took the internet by storm as he dropped a workout video. In the short clip from his training session, Tiger can be seen flaunting his well-toned body from the backside as he runs on the treadmill. He was wearing blue joggers, with a towel hanging from his neck. The actor is currently in the United Kingdom shooting the climax of Ganapath. Actress Kriti Sanon also recently joined him for the foreign schedule of the action flick.

The video has grabbed over 6.41 lakh likes and tons of comments in just a day. His rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, also dropped her reaction on the post. “Wow, what a pose," she wrote. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff also reacted to the post. Several other celebs like actor Punit Malhotra, Rahul Deo, Sanjay Kapoor and Sajid Wajid, too, praised Tiger’s physique.

The actor keeps sharing glimpses from his shooting schedule with his fans. Earlier, he dropped a stunning video of Kriti as he welcomed his co-star in the role of Jassi. The actress looks uber cool in the clip as she can be seen riding a motorbike. Kriti pulled off a sporty look in a pair of black pants and matching rugged leather jacket. Sharing the clip, Tiger wrote, “Time for some more action, more dhamaka. Welcoming my leading lady, Jassi, as she begins the UK schedule of Ganapath. Can’t wait to reunite with you, Kriti Sanon."

Ganapath is a two-part action film directed by Vikas Bahl where Tiger, as well as Kriti will be seen pulling off some breathtaking stunts. The film is said to have epic fighting sequences. The film is slated to hit the theatres in December 2022. The action flick will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

