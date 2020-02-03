Tiger Shroff is 'Up Against a Nation' in Baaghi 3 Poster
The first look poster of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Baaghi 3' is out and the film's trailer drops this Friday.
Baaghi 3
Tiger Shroff has released the first look of his upcoming feature Baaghi 3. Baaghi franchise has cemented Tiger's place in the genre of action filmmaking in Bollywood and with the third installment, things seem to be taking off a notch higher. The first look poster of Baaghi 3 has Tiger facing machines like tankers, helicopters coming at him as he holds an assault rifle in his hands. The caption reads on the poster: "This time he is up against a nation."
The first look poster of Tiger will definitely set your hearts racing for the film's trailer, releasing on February 6.
Details related to the third installment are still under the wraps. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third installment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. Meanwhile, Tiger will reportedly take on three villains in his upcoming film Baaghi 3. These antagonists are said to be diverse in their nationalities and the roles will be played by international actors.
Read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to Face Three Villains of Three Different Nationalities?
Baaghi 3 features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Verma, Ankita Lokhande, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on March 6.
