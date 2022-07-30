Tiger Shroff Gives a Shoutout to Disha Patani's Ek Villain Returns Amid Breakup Reports

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, despite not confirming their relationship, were one of the most talked about pairs in Bollywood. However, recent reports were doing the rounds stating that the rumored couple has parted ways. Amid this, the Heropanti actor took to social media to give a shoutout to Disha Patani’s recently released film Ek Villain Returns. Sequel of Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, Ek Villain 2 also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.

Taking to his Instagram Story section, Tiger uploaded a poster of the film and wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!”

Take a look:

The reports of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up have been making headlines for the last couple of days. While neither of the two actors has broken silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, a report by E-Times states that they parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday seemingly confirmed that Tiger and Disha dated, despite them not confirming it. When she was asked about Tiger’s relationship status by Karan Johar, Ananya gave a cryptic answer saying, “He knows his Disha (direction).”

Talking of Ek Villain Returns, the film is directed by Mohit Suri. News18 Showsha’s review reads, “Suri is interested in themes of revenge, redemption, and especially in the notion of masculinity. The filmmaker surely has a gift for vivid characterization, even if some things are underlined a tad too much. He also does a good job with weaving high-octane moments around his characters. But Ek Villain Returns has little room for complexity so this idea is ultimately squandered.”

