Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless in New Pic, Sister Krishna Has a Question for Him

Who needs an excuse to go shirtless, if you have a body like Tiger Shroff’s? The actoris one icon most men look up to when it comes to health and fitness. He has ruled men’s best body aspirations for the longest time. However, he follows fitness with a passion and hence a physique that grabs eyeballs the moment he flaunts that perfectly toned body.

Tiger doesn’t shy away from showing off his chiselled abs every now and then and this time the actor found a plausible excuse to take off his shirt. With a disciplined workout regimen and well-planned diet in place, Tiger has achieved the perfect look. Taking to social media, the actor shared a shirtless photo of himself which has set the internet ablaze. Seems Tiger is feeling the sweltering summer heat as he just wore a pair of faded denim jeans and opted for a pair of black shades to complete his look. He went for a minimal neckpiece and a hand band to accessorize. While posting the picture on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, Tiger said that, “Its hot af outside.”

Calling out her brother, Krishna asked in the comments, “Any excuse to take it off… I feel ya.” Dino Morea and Rahul Dev also left their surprised reactions to the photo in the comments.

Just two days back, Tiger and Krishna took the photo-sharing platform by a storm by giving a glimpse into their fun workout session. The duo hit their co-owned fitness studio, MMA Matrix and showed off some unique action. Sharing the post, Krishna wrote, “He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

On the work front, Tiger will be soon seen in Ganapath and Heropanti 2.