movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless in New Pic, Sister Krishna Has a Question for Him
1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless in New Pic, Sister Krishna Has a Question for Him

Tiger Shroff (L), Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff (L), Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff is making his fans go weak in the knees as she shares a shirtless pic on social media, flaunting his abs.

Who needs an excuse to go shirtless, if you have a body like Tiger Shroff’s? The actoris one icon most men look up to when it comes to health and fitness. He has ruled men’s best body aspirations for the longest time. However, he follows fitness with a passion and hence a physique that grabs eyeballs the moment he flaunts that perfectly toned body.

Tiger doesn’t shy away from showing off his chiselled abs every now and then and this time the actor found a plausible excuse to take off his shirt. With a disciplined workout regimen and well-planned diet in place, Tiger has achieved the perfect look. Taking to social media, the actor shared a shirtless photo of himself which has set the internet ablaze. Seems Tiger is feeling the sweltering summer heat as he just wore a pair of faded denim jeans and opted for a pair of black shades to complete his look. He went for a minimal neckpiece and a hand band to accessorize. While posting the picture on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, Tiger said that, “Its hot af outside.”

Calling out her brother, Krishna asked in the comments, “Any excuse to take it off… I feel ya.” Dino Morea and Rahul Dev also left their surprised reactions to the photo in the comments.

RELATED NEWS

Just two days back, Tiger and Krishna took the photo-sharing platform by a storm by giving a glimpse into their fun workout session. The duo hit their co-owned fitness studio, MMA Matrix and showed off some unique action. Sharing the post, Krishna wrote, “He’s always got my back and I’ll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs. reality BTS with @tigerjackieshroff.”

On the work front, Tiger will be soon seen in Ganapath and Heropanti 2.

Tags
first published:March 26, 2021, 14:30 IST