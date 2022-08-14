Tiger Shroff 'Got Attracted' to Akanksha Sharma Only After His Breakup With Disha Patani: Report

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no longer together, if multiple reports are to be believed. Although the two actors have maintained silence over their breakup rumours, recently it was reported that Tiger moved on in his life with Akanksha Sharma. The two have worked together in two music videos – ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’.

However, Tiger recently clarified that he was not dating Akanksha. Now, a report in ETimes also suggests that Akanksha was not the reason for Tiger and Disha going separate ways. According to a source, Tiger was always very friendly with Akanksha but “got attracted” to her only after his relationship with Disha got over. As per the report, Akanksha’s entry into Tiger’s life is recent.

Last month, ETimes reported that Tiger and Disha parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry her this year. “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Besides this, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his kitty.

