Tiger Shroff Had Sent Spider-Man Makers His Tapes: 'Was Quite Close to Being a Part'

Tiger Shroff is a true blue action hero. Known for performing high-octane stunts in eye-pleasing action sequences, the actor exudes a certain kind of charisma when he is on the screen. With films like Heropanti and Baaghi under his belt, Tiger Shroff has now revealed that he was so close to bagging a role in the famed MCU film Spider-Man after he auditioned for the same.

Recently, while talking to Red Connect FM, the Student Of The Year 2 actor revealed that at the time of his audition, he had told the makers that he’ll save them a lot of money if he gets roped in. Tiger claimed, “I had auditioned for Spider-Man, I had sent them my tapes, and they were quite impressed. My pitch to them was that I’d save you a lot of money on your VFX because I can do most of what Spider-Man can do. I was quite close to being a part of that.”

Adding to this, Tiger Shroff also expressed that after Jackie Chan, there is no other action hero star that can shine bright in this genre. Moreover, he also disclosed that there are people overseas who have taken an interest in him. He revealed, “I’ve had the privilege of meeting a lot of esteemed people from there, and they seem to be very interested in what I do. Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn’t been a crossover action hero, per se, in this space at least. I don’t think there’s anybody in my age category right now, in terms of the action hero genre.”

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the action film Heropanti 2, which failed to do well at the box office. However, he has projects like Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The actor will also star in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Screw Dheela. The movie would reportedly boast of action sequences, glamour, and romance. It will also feature South Superstar Rashmika Mandanna and Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Varun Sood. The film has been reportedly put on hold now.

