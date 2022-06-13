Tiger Shroff Has A Special Birthday Wish for Rumoured GF Disha Patani: ‘Eat Yummy Food And Kill It’

Disha Patani is celebrating her 30th birthday today. The gorgeous diva who never fails to impress her fans with her intriguing social media posts. Since the beginning of the day, scores of the Malang actress’ fans have taken to social media to send birthday greetings to their favourite actress. Amongst everyone, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff has also dropped a special birthday wish for her.

The Heropanti actor took to his Instagram story and shared a cool video of the birthday girl. In the video, Disha is seen acing a backflip in the air like a pro! She is often seen leaving her fans stunned with her gym antics. Disha is seen donning a white t-shirt and black shorts. While Tiger in the background is seen doing the air flip so smoothly.

For the unversed, Tiger and Disha have reportedly been dating each other for a long time now. The duo has remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance but their social media PDA speaks volumes.

Last month, the 29-year-old actress shared a sneak peek into her workout routine via Instagram Reel. Dressed in a black sports bra and purple-black splotched yoga pants, the Malang actress lifted some heavyweights at the gym. Disha lifted the weights in slow and deft moves keeping her back straight throughout. After completing her weightlifting session, the Radhe actress flexed her biceps and smiled at the camera.

Sharing the Instagram Reel on the social media platform, Disha added a penguin emoticon to the caption. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff also hyped up his partner in the comments as he wrote, “Ripped.”

Speaking about the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. He also has been roped in for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Tiger also has Rambo in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, which was released last year. The actress also has an interesting lineup of films ahead of her. She will be soon seen in Ek Villain Returns, Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Here’s wishing Disha Patani a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.