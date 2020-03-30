Tiger Shroff Has Dance-off with Young Fan, Watch Video

Tiger Shroff has been impressing fans for long with his dancing skills but a young fan seems to be giving him a tough fight as they had a dance off in a throwback video shared online recently.

The video clip is from the sets of Tiger's last release Baaghi 3's song sequence Bhankas and Tiger is seen dressed and ready for action. However, in between shots, Tiger comes across his young fan as they both break into impromptu dance steps themselves. The adorable video of Tiger and his young fan dancing should not be missed. One can also spot Riteish Deshmukh in the video, who also features in the Bhankas song sequence with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Tiger is all set to feature in sequel of Heropanti and in the Bollywood remake of Rambo. Both projects will however bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic as shooting on projects remains stalled. Tiger's last release Baaghi 3 started off well at the box office but lost momentum due to the coronavirus scare. The film's business also suffered owing to the closure of cinema halls across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.







