Tiger Shroff Hums Justin Bieber's Peaches While Waiting for His Shot in Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting the sequel of the film Heropanti that marked his Bollywood debut and he gave us a glimpse of what he does when he is waiting for his shot of Heropanti 2 shooting. The Bollywood actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen crooning Justin Bieber’s Peaches to pass the time. In the viral video, Tiger can be seen donning a casual white t-shit paired with denim and sitting comfortably while waiting for his shoot. He is unaware that someone is making a video of him and stars humming the song. When he realises he is on camera, he stops and says, ‘What are you doing?’

He captioned the video as, “Us action heroes waiting for our shots be like ."

Directed by Ahmad Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The actress recently took to social media to share a sunkissed photo. She captioned it as, “Don’t blame it on the sunshine⚡️☀️."

The sequel of the film also marked Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut along with Tiger Shroff. Both of them will reunite for the film Ganapath which is eyeing a release in 2022.

