Tiger Shroff in Awe of Jackie Shroff's Looks in Radhe: Still the Most Handsome Hero

Tiger Shroff is pretty excited about the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which dropped on Thursday. Two people very close to him, his father Jackie Shroff and actress Disha Patani, feature in the Salman Khan starrer. After showering compliments on his rumoured girlfriend, Tiger posted some words of praise for his father on Instagram.

In an Instagram story, Tiger pointed out how handsome Jackie still looks. “Still the most handsome #hero," Tiger wrote, alluding to Jackie’s hit film, Hero (1983).

Tiger had also shared a glimpse of his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha and written, “Congrats d on the smashing trailer looking great!" as a caption on his Instagram stories.

Incidentally, Disha is playing Jackie’s sibling in the film. In one shot in the trailer, Jackie is seen confronting Salman’s character for stalking his sister. The trailer did not have any scenes involving Jackie and Disha together.

Earlier, Disha and Jackie were also a part of Bharat, but they didn’t share screen space together. In that Salman film, Jackie played his father, while Disha played a small part as his love interest. In Radhe, Jackie and Disha are said to have many scenes together.

