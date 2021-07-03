Tiger Shroff is Mighty Impressed as Vicky Kaushal Hits a New Personal Record With Deadlifts

“Slow and steady wins the race,” is what pretty much sums up Vicky Kaushal’s post-COVID recovery journey. The actor has been setting new standards for his fans and followers as he leads by example. Vicky was diagnosed with COVID-19, early in the month of April, this year. With his massive lineup of impressive projects in the near future, Vicky is now upping his fitness regime so that he can deliver his best.

One of his recent workout videos was beyond ordinary. Vicky bends down and prepares himself to lift a loaded barbell in the gym. With a sharp and calm approach, he manages to ace the deadlift. With that, the actor has also managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. The feat truly deserved a celebration which happened after the deadlift. Ecstatic with joy, Vicky and his trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed high-fived and rejoiced at the moment. While posting the clip on Saturday morning, Vicky wrote, “After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!”

Fellow actor Tiger Shroff lauded Vicky’s incredible power and exclaimed, “What a lift bro!”. In reply, the actor wrote, “brother!”

Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, Vicky wrote, “Best Start to the day!!!”

Vicky has a way to inspire his fans and followers with his morning workout videos. His motivating gym sessions manage to make the grind look fun. Last month, the actor pumped his online family up to indulge in a unique yet intense workout session. He engaged in the Brazilian martial art, Capoeira with his trainer in the gym. He captioned the video, “Rise and learn".

Vicky’s prep for his upcoming sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama has begun in full swing. He teams up with Aditya Dhar after their last successful collaboration, URI: The Surgical Strike. Vicky plays the titular role in the three-part modern-day superhero film. For the part, he has been rigorously training in horse-riding as well as various martial art forms, including krav maga and jujutsu.

