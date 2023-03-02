Tiger Shroff Is Most Eligible Bachelor of Bollywood. Do You Know How The Birthday Boy Looked As A Child? See Photos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGER SHROFF: Tiger Shroff has left everyone in awe with his marvellous dance skills and top-notch action sequences in the movies. His charming smile, chiselled body and killer dance moves make him a star performer. Tiger Shroff marked his debut in Bollywood with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014. He has worked in movies like the Baaghi series, A Flying Jatt, and Student of the Year 2.

The actor gained immense accolades for his screen presence in War where he shared the screen with his idol, Hrithik Roshan. While we all know how Tiger Shroff looks now, thanks to his frequent Instagram update, have you wondered what this star looked like as a child?

As the celebrity turns a day older, let’s take a glimpse into his childhood:

Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff blessed us with these oh-so-cute childhood photos featuring the actor. His shy yet charming smile and beautiful eyes made our hearts skip a beat.

Seems like, right from his childhood, the actor has mastered the intense gaze.

Tiger Shroff shares an amazing bond with his sister Krishna. This photo certainly captures their happiness.

Can you spot Tiger Shroff in this photo amid all the legends? Well, he is right in the arms of his father, Jackie Shroff.

Tiger and Krishna Shroff have always been close to each other. This photo is the proof. The two never fail to give fitness goals.

This throwback photo from Tiger Shroff’s school days is absolutely cute.

This monochrome candid photo of an innocent-looking Tiger in a kurta and his mom is endearing.

Seated on dad’s lap are a young and ecstatic Tiger Shroff and his little sister.

This photo shows Krishna looking at her brother who can be seen sleeping peacefully.

Tiger Shroff shares a special bond with his close friend Rinzing Denzongpa, son of Danny Denzongpa. The photo also features Krishna Shroff.

