Tiger Shroff: I've Always Been Inspired by Bruce Lee, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Jackson, Wanted to Be Like Them

Actor Tiger Shroff’s love and enthusiasm for fitness and healthy living is no secret. His social media regularly offers a glimpse into his workout regime which includes lifting weights, acing multiple somersaults, performing martial art forms, and sweating it out at the gym. Apart from his dance moves, the new-age action star has set a template for himself by performing high-octane action sequences, hand combats, and gravity-defying stunts in films like Baaghi (2016), War and Student Of The Year 2 (both 2019), among others.

At the launch event of business tycoon Yash Birla’s new book titled Building The Perfect Body in Mumbai, Shroff talked about what fitness means to him and his mantra to physical and mental wellbeing. He said, “I love being fit and healthy. It is fun for me, and it’s my lifestyle. I’m obsessed with training.”

Urging the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle, Shroff shared, “I relate to Yash Sir in having a balance between healthy body and healthy mind. I think most of the youth have good knowledge in this matter, and it’s all about going and doing it. You can always make time for yourself, taking at least 30 minutes from your schedule every day.”

He added, “I’ve always been inspired by the likes of Bruce Lee, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Jackson. So, growing up, I wanted to be like them.”

Birla lauded the actor’s unmatched passion for fitness and said, “I think everybody should aspire to be like Tiger Shroff. For this, you need to have a tremendous dedication. You need to be consistent. Basically, it’s a 360 degree comprehensive lifestyle change which you have to make.”

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him engaging in a kickboxing session with his trainer where the former can be seen packing some solid punches. Whether this routine is a part of his daily workout regimen or prep for one of his upcoming films isn’t known yet.

On the work front, Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, a sequel to the 2014 actioner Heropanti, which launched him in the Hindi film industry. He will next be seen in Ganapath with actors Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar and Screw Dheela, which reportedly also stars Rashmika Mandanna. ​

