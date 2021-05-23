Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Get Nostalgic As Debut Film 'Heropanti' Completes 7 Years

Tiger Shroff who has kept the audience enthralled with his high octane action stints and swift dance moves since his debut in Bollywood reminisced about his journey in the industry so far as his debut film completed seven years. Sabbir Khan directorial Heropanti, which had marked the entry of Shroff in the film industry completed seven years and the actor shared a note of gratitude for his fans on the special occasion.

He said, “Looking back in time, I feel nothing but only and only gratitude, for all the crazy experiences and the love audiences have showered on me. Heropanti will always be a really special film to me, and I just want to thank Sajid sir, Sabbir sir who believed in me and also Kriti for being one of the best co-stars ever to debut with."

Expressing gratitude to his fans, Tiger says, “Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is all because of the Tigerian army. Here’s a big shoutout and big virtual hug to all of them, without you guys I’m nothing!”

Taking to Instagram, he also shared a video montage of his favourite action scenes from all the movies he has done, and wrote, “Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance ❤️🙏 just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope i can continue to entertain you ❤️ lots of love always."

However, Tiger Shroff is not the only actor who debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti; it was Kriti Sanon’s debut film as well, and the actress, too expressed her excitement about completing seven years in the industry. She also has a lineup of seven big-budget films to her name.

Expressing excitement about her upcoming films, she shared, “As an actor, I crave to get diverse roles to be able to explore sides and worlds that I haven’t done before. I’m fortunate to have gotten opportunities in such different genres."

She added, “It’s challenging but very satisfying and I hope I’m able to do justice to all. I am probably in the most exciting phase of my career so far."

She also shared a video montage on her Instagram handle and wrote, “7 Years of Heropanti, 7 Years in the industry, 7 years of Loving what i do.. Its been a beautiful journey so far, the best phase of my life..These pictures bring back so many memories.. Missing you guys more today".

The actors will once again be seen together on-screen with the upcoming film Ganapath. Apart from that, Kriti will be seen in films like Adipurush, Bhediya, Mimi, Hum Do Hamaare Do, and Bachchan Pandey. Meanwhile, Tiger has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

