Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Remember Their Debut Film 'Heropanti'

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who debuted together in 2014 film Heropanti, remembered it on the sixth year anniversary. The actors, who were launched into stardom with the action film, shared nostalgic posts with throwback pictures.

Tiger took to Instagram to share pictures with Kriti, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan from 2014. “Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all (sic),” he wrote.

Check it out:

Kriti, on the other hand, shared her first ever Bollywood poster. She wrote,"#6YearsOfHeropanti. This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now— I’m living my dream (sic)!"

She continued, "Forever Grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies..For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I’m so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6year anniversary Tigy (sic)!"

"I absolutely LOVE what i do.. and i just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING! #6YearsOfKritiSanon (sic)," she concluded her post.

Check it out below:

Heropanti also starred Prakash Raj and Sandeepa Dhar in pivotal roles. A sequel had been announced on February 2020. It will be with director Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Heropanti 2 will be released on July 16, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

