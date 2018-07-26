English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tiger Shroff's Look-alike from Assam is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pictures
David looks eerily similar to Tiger Shroff in a recent bunch of pictures posted by him on social media.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Tiger Shroff, David Messi
Loading...
David Saharia, a model from Assam, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Tiger Shroff. David looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by him on social media. Tiger's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two as they flooded social media with pictures of David where he was looking like Tiger.
Here are a few pictures that we have curated from David's Instagram page, take a look:
Speaking to IB Times about it, David said, “Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating me for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name not mine. I feel bad about it sometimes, but it’s okay. I take it as a positive thing."
Also Watch
Here are a few pictures that we have curated from David's Instagram page, take a look:
Speaking to IB Times about it, David said, “Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating me for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name not mine. I feel bad about it sometimes, but it’s okay. I take it as a positive thing."
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Named International Player of the Year by Barmy Army
- PepsiCo Reportedly Wants Twitter to Delete All Jokes on 'Kurkure Has Plastic'
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Asphalt 9 Legends Review: A Racing Game For The Aggressive Driver in You
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...