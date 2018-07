Tiger Shroff's Look-alike from Assam is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pictures

@poster Soon #giving best A post shared by David Messi (@davidmessi_official) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

David Saharia, a model from Assam, is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor Tiger Shroff. David looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a recent bunch of pictures posted by him on social media. Tiger's fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two as they flooded social media with pictures of David where he was looking like Tiger.Here are a few pictures that we have curated from David's Instagram page, take a look:Speaking to IB Times about it, David said, “Initially, it was really exciting because everyone was appreciating me for my looks and I felt really good. Even now I feel good but they just know me by his name not mine. I feel bad about it sometimes, but it’s okay. I take it as a positive thing."