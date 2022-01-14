Tiger Shroff Marks One Year of Casanova Song With Special Dance, Watch Video

One to don multiple hats, Tiger Shroff has proved his mettle beyond acting. Fans are aware that the 31-year-old is a remarkable martial artist and dancer. But only a few were familiar with Tiger’s singing prowess, a glimpse of which he gave with his first song titled Unbelievable. Shortly after his singing debut, Tiger sang the song, Casanova. The track completed one year of release and to mark the special occasion, the actor posted a video on Instagram. As expected, fans were treated to a phenomenal dance video that saw Tiger remember how it went down a year ago.

He played the beats on his earphones and put on a pair of sunshades as he effortlessly grooved to Casanova. Full points to him for amping up the style quotient in a black hooded jacket belted trousers and shiny shoes. Of course, he decided to go shirtless since it was sunny and also that his perfect abs are top-notch. He captioned, “Trying to rem how it went” and followed it with hashtags #horriblememory, #morncardio, #casanova and #1year.

Speaking of the music video Casanova, it was helmed by Tiger’s Student Of The Year director Punit Malhotra. The actor was seen romancing model Akansha Sharma for the song composed by Avitesh Shrivastava.

Here is the official video to refresh your memory:

Tiger’s last released film remains Baaghi 3. The action flick was released in 2020 before the country went into a lockdown induced by the ongoing pandemic. Tiger also led the two prequels of the action thriller.

Speaking of the year ahead film-wise, Tiger said that it is a very important and special year for him as both his films - Heropanti 2 and Ganapath will release on festivals, Eid and Christmas, respectively. “All I can do in return is continue working hard and bring the best I can on the table for my ever so kind and loving audience," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

