Tiger Shroff Moves Into New Home With Family, Krishna Shroff Calls it Their 'Very Own'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has recently moved into his new home in Mumbai’s Khar area with his family, including his father, actor Jackie Shroff, sister Krishna and mother Ayesha Shroff. The new house is a lavish 8BHK flat in a highrise buildings. The Shroffs’ neighbouurs, reportedly include Rani Mukherji, who has a 3BHK apartment in the same buiding, as well as cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya. In a recent interview, Krishna opened up about their new apartment, sayin that this is their ‘very own.’

Talking to Times of India, Krishna said, “We shifted three weeks back, very quietly with a puja done with just the four of us- dad, mom, Tiger and I. It was a small, intimate ceremony. We are fast settling down and loving every bit of it. Our Carter Road flat, where we last resided, was on rent. This home is our very own.”

She also said that her mom Ayesha decorated the entire house with the help of John Abraham’s brother Alan Abraham. She added that for three months Ayesha was busy but the rest of the family did not know what she was doing with the house. Suddenly Ayesha told the family that they were ready to move, Krishna revealed. “We somehow quickly managed the entire shift and lo! we are now loving every moment here. Above all, it gives us such an emotional feel about Tiger owning such a great property,” Krishna said.

Meanwhile, Krishna is a model and a fitness enthusiast. She recently said that she had been offered films but does not think Bollywood is the right place for her.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He has begun shooting for the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan will have Tara Sutaria starring opposite Tiger. He will also be seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath and Rambo 1.

