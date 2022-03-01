Tiger Shroff Nails Cartwheels In 'Poori Gal Baat' Reel ; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts ‘Good Lord!’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been receiving praise widely after his new ‘Punjabi single ‘Poori Gal Baat’ that also featured Mouni Roy got released. The War actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and expressed how the love received by his new song is making him feel. The ‘Baaghi’ star treated his fans to an intriguing reel featuring Poori Gal Baat. The video sees Tiger performing continuous cartwheels amidst a desert as he displays his toned upper body.

The ‘Heropanti’ actor left his social media fans gushing as he resembled a flying squirrel while performing the cartwheels with the help of his trainer. In the video, Tiger is also shown running in the desert, flaunting his perfectly toned abs. The actor is seen donning grey track pants, as his upper body shines. He also donned a pair of sunglasses while shooting in the scorching heat of the desert.

Taking to the captions, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Your love got me feeling,” and added a string of emoticons including a thunderbolt, tornado, smiling face with hearts, music notes, and a heart.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1million likes. Tiger’s fans and even his colleagues from the industry chimed into the comments section praising the star’s impeccable cartwheels.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appreciated the actor’s unreal cartwheeling skills by commenting “Good Lord,” and added screaming faces and folded hands emoticons. Rohit Bose too wrote in the comments, “This is unreal !!” Elli Avvram said, “What on Earth!!!”, while Sophie Choudry expressed shock by leaving “screaming, flushed face and fire emoticons.

On Monday, Tiger Shroff released his much-anticipated Punjabi single titled Poori Gal Baat. The sensuous song’s video also sees the actor dancing to the song’s tune along with Mouni Roy. The song has been garnering praises on social media ever since the song was announced.

In 2020, after treating the audiences with the massive hit Unbelievable, the actor debuted on Twitter with yet another track titled Casanova. While Unbelievable crossed over 22 Million views on Youtube and made it to the Billboard charts, Casanova also broke the internet during the time of its launch. The superstar becomes the only actor to have had such a successful feat in the singing space.

Ever since Tiger came on the big screen, his fans have showered him with immense love, his washboard abs, fabulous dance and musical tones make him multi-faceted.

On the Professional front, Tiger Shroff is working on three films including Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar.

